T20 Blast Finals Day: Semi-finalists' ticket allocation increased to 750 each

Beaten semi-finalists Lancashire sold out their 530 allocation quickly for Finals Day in 2018

The four semi-finalists for Twenty20 Blast Finals Day are each to get an increased allocation of 750 tickets.

Warwickshire have revealed that the 2019 Finals Day on 21 September, to be held at Edgbaston for the seventh straight year, has sold out in advance.

But, following complaints about 2018 ticket allocation, 3,000 will be put aside for the four teams who qualify.

In 2018, Worcestershire, Sussex and beaten semi-finalists Lancashire and Somerset all received only 530 tickets.

All were upset by their allocation at the 24,450 capacity venue - but it was particularly harshly felt at Worcestershire as the eventual winners, and Warwickshire's near neighbours, had qualified for the first time, and demand was inevitably high.

The England and Wales Cricket Board promised to review their ticket allocation, which had dropped from 800 each - and bigger numbers on a sliding scale before that - following poor sales to fans of the four competing clubs in previous years.

But, following consultation between Edgbaston, the ECB and all the 18 first-class counties, the allocation for members and fans of each team has been increased by more than a third.

Following Worcestershire's success a year ago, Derbyshire are now the only remaining county side never to have reached Finals Day in the 16-year history of T20 cricket.

"With Edgbaston established as the home of Finals Day since 2013, we've seen very noticeable year-on-year growth in ticket demand," said Warwickshire chief executive Neil Snowball.

"We sold out before the quarter-finals in 2017, before the opening game of the tournament in July in 2018, and now it's been achieved in May."

Dressing up Finals Day

Fans come from all over the country for T20 Finals Day