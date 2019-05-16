Andrew Balbirnie: Irish batsman reprimanded for 'dissent' after dismissal

Number three batsman Andrew Balbirnie has been one of Ireland's top performers in 2019

Ireland's Andrew Balbirnie has had a demerit point added to his disciplinary record for "showing dissent" after his dismissal against Bangladesh.

The top-order batsman was caught by Mushfiqur Rahim for 20 in Wednesday's defeat at Clontarf in Dublin.

Balbirnie breached the ICC Code of Conduct with the Dubliner "showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an international match".

It was his first offence since the introduction of a revised Code in 2016.

Balbirnie admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Chris Broad of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees - a formal hearing was therefore not required.

On-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Roly Black, and third umpire Alan Neill, laid the charges.