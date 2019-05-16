Ireland v Aghanistan: Kane comes into host's squad for two-match series

Tyrone Kane played in Ireland's inaugural Test against Pakistan last year

Tyrone Kane replaces Josh Little in the Irish attack as a 14-man squad was named for the two one-day games against Afghanistan in Belfast.

Leinster Lightning paceman Kane could make his ODI debut in the Stormont matches on 19 and 21 May.

Little has been "rested" after suffering minor back pain in Ireland's disappointing Tri-Nations series.

Ireland were heavily defeated in all three of their completed games against West Indies and Bangladesh.

"We have not shied away from the fact that our senior men's international squad is in a transition period," said Andrew White, Irish chair of selectors.

"This is not an overnight process, and it will take time and patience to bring through new players into the international set-up.

"Our objective is to build a squad, and expand the talent pool, that is capable and confident of playing at this level, and we cannot rush this process."

Ireland squad: William Porterfield (captain), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, George Dockrell, Tyrone Kane, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O'Brien, Boyd Rankin, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson.