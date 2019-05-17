County Championship: Glamorgan and Gloucestershire share draw in Newport

Glamorgan celebrate the wicket of Miles Hammond

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Spytty Park (day four) Gloucestershire 463 & 137-6 : Bracey 152, Higgins 103, Roderick 88; De Lange 4-116 Glamorgan 250 & 481-8 dec: Selman 150, Labuschagne 137; Payne 4-121 Glamorgan (9 pts) drew with Gloucestershire (13 pts) Match scorecard

Gloucestershire had to bat out time for a draw after being set 269 to win in 51 overs by Glamorgan.

The visitors lost four wickets in 13 overs to end their victory hopes and finished on 137-6.

Benny Howell (44) and Gareth Roderick (19) lasted long enough for them to hold out.

It marked a complete turnaround from the halfway mark when Gloucestershire enforced the follow-on, 213 ahead.

Earlier Glamorgan lost wickets regularly but still declared at 481-8 after lunch.

Marnus Labuschagne achieved a career-best 137 but the Australia Test batsman and Nick Selman (150) were unable to push on in cloudy conditions, David Payne claiming four wickets as the Gloucestershire seamers bowled well.

It was past six o'clock when the first Championship match at the Spytty Park ground ended after a compelling contest.

Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard told BBC Sport Wales: "We gave ourselves a chance in overcast conditions, the wicket did a bit more today and we got ourselves back into the contest.

"We needed to take quick wickets to make sure they didn't put pressure on us to win the game and we did that brilliantly, it allowed us to keep people round the bat but everything had to go our way (to win it.)

"We had two sloppy days but then we were more clinical and gave ourselves a chance with a couple of brilliant partnerships.

"Newport was brilliant, they've worked tirelessly here and we've had four interesting days' cricket, the pitch has been superb."

Gloucestershire coach Richard Dawson told BBC Radio Bristol: "First two days we were ahead of the game then Glamorgan batted exceptionally well yesterday.

"This morning was interesting, a different type of cricket, but we took some wickets to slow down the scoring rate, then Glamorgan came back in the last session.

"It was a decent game with three results on the table at lunch, a good challenge for us all.

"It was a good wicket with a bit of everything, today was interesting with overhead conditions, and it was nice to see a spinner used throughout by both sides."