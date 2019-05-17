County Championship: Lancashire wrap up 10-wicket win over Northants

Haseeb Hameed was out for seven in the first innings, but led Lancashire to their modest victory target on Friday morning

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Old Trafford (day four) Northants 230 & 200: Gleeson 5-50 Lancashire 415: Jennings 97, Vilas 97; Wood 5-72 & 17-0 Lancashire (21 pts) beat Northants (3 pts) by 10 wickets Match scorecard

Lancashire needed only 16 balls to score the 16 runs they required to beat Northants at Old Trafford.

Haseeb Hameed completed the victory with his third boundary to finish 13 not out, with Keaton Jennings on four.

Lancashire's second win in two Championship games this season was set up by pace bowler Richard Gleeson's match haul of 10-113 on his home debut.

After starting the Division Two season with two draws, Northants fell to their first four-day defeat of the campaign.

Both sides will be in action in the next round of matches, starting on Monday, with Lancashire facing Worcestershire at Old Trafford and Northants at home to Sussex.

Lancashire captain Dane Vilas told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"It was a brilliant win, another good team performance, which is very important for me and the whole squad.

"We had a lot of good individual performances last year but just couldn't string it together, either the batsmen doing well or the bowlers doing well, but not helping each other out.

"In the last two games, the bowlers have set it up, the batsmen have done their job, and the bowlers have finished it off. It's encouraging signs for us.

"Richard Gleeson's passion and desire to do well for us was really good - but the most impressive thing was to follow up the five-for in the first innings. I kept asking him how he was feeling and he didn't want to let the ball out of his hand."

Northants head coach David Ripley told BBC Radio Northampton:

"We were out-batted. We didn't show the same patience (as Lancashire), guys were caught in the ring and I think our highest partnership for the match was 25 overs.

"It's just individual responsibility about batting. We can talk about preparation, and we do, and game-plans, and we do, but it's about batting in that moment and making good decisions.

"Bad decision-making has been a thing that has let us down.

"We hope to bounce back with the bat on Monday, but I thought our bowling effort was pretty tidy."