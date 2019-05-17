County Championship: Warwickshire collapse to heavy defeat by Hampshire

Long-serving left-armer Keith Barker left Warwickshire for Hampshire at the end of last season

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day four) Hampshire 354& 302-5 dec: Rossouw 76, Soames 62, Northeast 55*, Weatherley 46 Warwickshire 233& 109: Edwards 3-36, Abbott 2-11, Dawson 2-16, Barker 2-23 Hampshire (23 pts) beat Warwickshire (3 pts) by 314 runs Match scorecard

Warwickshire buckled to a heavy defeat as eight wickets went down in little more than two hours at Edgbaston as they lost to Hampshire by 314 runs.

The Bears resumed after a delayed start on 42-2, needing to bat the day out.

But they lost four wickets in the 50 minutes of play before lunch, with Rob Yates, Adam Hose and Craig Miles all going inside 25 balls for just one run.

Four more then went down after lunch, including two for Bears old boy Keith Barker, as they were all out for 109.

Home skipper Jeetan Patel (10) and Olly Hannon-Dalby (17 not out) both hit a couple of boundaries in a last-wicket stand of 34 each to briefly delay the inevitable.

But Fidel Edwards had Patel caught behind to secure Hampshire's second Championship victory of the summer in three matches - and make it two defeats out of two for Paul Farbrace's Bears.

Edwards finished with 3-36, while Kyle Abbott and spinner Liam Dawson matched Barker with two wickets apiece to help send their side top of the Division One table, pending the outcome of other games.

Injury-hit Warwickshire, who had Sam Hain sidelined by a knee injury, to add to the loss of Ian Bell, Olly Stone and winter signing Liam Norwell, now go to Taunton on Monday to face Somerset.

Hampshire start their next game on the same day, at home to Nottinghamshire, at the Newclose ground in Newport, on the Isle of Wight.