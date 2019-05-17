Yorkshire: Josh Shaw joins Gloucestershire, Jared Warner signs for Sussex

Josh Shaw has played 25 first-class matches, taking 61 wickets at an average of 40.40

Gloucestershire have re-signed Yorkshire fast bowler Josh Shaw on loan, while his Tykes team-mate Jared Warner has joined Sussex.

Both players have agreed month-long loan deals with the two County Championship Division Two clubs.

Shaw, 23, rejoins Gloucestershire for a fourth spell, having last featured for them against Derbyshire in April.

Warner, 22, made his debut in the One-Day Cup against Durham on 6 May but has yet to play a first-class match.