Yorkshire: Josh Shaw joins Gloucestershire, Jared Warner signs for Sussex
-
- From the section Cricket
Gloucestershire have re-signed Yorkshire fast bowler Josh Shaw on loan, while his Tykes team-mate Jared Warner has joined Sussex.
Both players have agreed month-long loan deals with the two County Championship Division Two clubs.
Shaw, 23, rejoins Gloucestershire for a fourth spell, having last featured for them against Derbyshire in April.
Warner, 22, made his debut in the One-Day Cup against Durham on 6 May but has yet to play a first-class match.