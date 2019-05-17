Jason Roy: England batsman on 'emotional' century against Pakistan after 'rough morning'

Media playback is not supported on this device Roy hits brilliant century in series-clinching win over Pakistan

England batsman Jason Roy said his century against Pakistan was "very emotional" after a "rough morning" in hospital with his baby daughter.

The opener struck 114 from 89 balls as England claimed a tense three-wicket win in the fourth ODI at Trent Bridge.

"This is a special one for me and my family," Roy, 28, told BBC Sport.

"We had to take my little one to hospital at 01:30 in the morning. I stayed there until 08:30 and came back for a couple of hours sleep."

Roy, whose daughter is two months old, told Test Match Special on Friday: "I got to the ground just before warm-up and cracked on.

"It was a very emotional moment."

The century was the eighth of Roy's one-day career and his second of the year, following his 123 against West Indies in February.

The Surrey batsman struggled with a back problem at the start of the domestic season and missed England's opening ODI against Pakistan.

He returned at the top of the order in Cardiff, making 87, and he hit 76 in Tuesday's victory at Bristol.

"I'm not in the form of my life. It was not my most fluent of innings," Roy added.

"It was an extremely special feeling to get over three figures. I didn't see it coming."