Billy Stanlake: Derbyshire sign Australia fast bowler for T20 Blast

Billy Stanlake featured in the Australia one-day team that was whitewashed 5-0 by England last summer

Derbyshire have signed Australia fast bowler Billy Stanlake for this summer's T20 Blast.

The 24-year-old has played seven one-day internationals and 17 Twenty20 internationals since his debut in 2017.

He replaces compatriot Kane Richardson, who was named in Australia's World Cup squad.

"Billy is an excellent white-ball bowler and has the qualities to trouble batsmen in this format," said Derbyshire boss Dave Houghton.

"He's someone we've kept an eye on and we've been impressed by what we've seen.

"We were disappointed to lose Kane, but I believe we have found a replacement who will not only complement our side, but bring in new skills to keep taking us forward."

Stanlake was set to feature for Yorkshire in last season's T20 Blast, but Cricket Australia pulled him out of the move to focus on other formats.