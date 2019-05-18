West Indies v Bangladesh: Mosaddek Hossain's unbeaten 52 helps Tigers to victory in final

Bangladesh team celebrates winning their first ODI tournament

One-day international tri-series final, The Village, Dublin West Indies 152-1 (24 overs): Hope 74, Ambris 69 Bangladesh 213-5 (22.5 overs): Hossain 52, Sarkar 66; Reifer 2-23 Bangladesh win by five wickets (DLS Method) Scorecard

Mosaddek Hossain's 52 runs off 24 deliveries helped Bangladesh defeat the West Indies in the final of the tri-nation series by five wickets.

The 23-year old all-rounder hit five sixes on his way to 52 not out as Bangladesh reached a revised target of 210 in 24 overs on the D/L Method.

West Indies started confidently before the rain disrupted play for five hours.

They finished on 152-1 from their 24 overs - Shai Hope top scored with 74 while Sunil Ambris was not out on 69.

When play resumed, Soumya Sarkar managed to get the Tigers off to a quick start scoring 66 off just 41 balls before being dismissed in the 12th over.

But with 27 needed to win from the last three overs, it was Hossain's three sixes and a four in four balls which ensured Bangladesh were victorious with seven balls to spare.

Bangladesh ended the tri-series unbeaten and will now start their World Cup campaign against South Africa on 2 June at the Oval.