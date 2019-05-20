County Championship: Hemphrey leads patient Glam effort at Derby

Luis Reece previously played for Lancashire

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Pattonair County Ground (day two) Derbyshire 378: Reece 111, A Hughes 82, Dal 64; Carey 4-61. Hogan 3-55 Glamorgan 214-4: Hemphrey 75, Root 53 Glamorgan (3 pts) trail Derbyshire (4 pts) by 164 runs Match scorecard

Charlie Hemphrey led the way with a patient 75 as Glamorgan ground their way to 214-4 in reply to Derbyshire's 378 all out.

The visitors' batsmen were tied down for long periods before Billy Root hit a sprightly half-century in the evening sun.

Tony Palladino took 1-23 off 17 overs as the pick of the bowlers.

Earlier Anuj Dal's career-best 64 boosted Derbyshire after a three-wicket burst from Lukas Carey (4-61).

Dal added 50 for the last wicket with Ravi Rampaul before Michael Hogan (3-55) returned to bowl him with the first ball of a new spell.

The match went on until 19:15 BST because of a slow over-rate in addition to the eight extra overs because of Sunday's weather problems, allowing Glamorgan to get close to avoiding the possibility of a follow-on.

Earlier it was confirmed Root has been suspended from bowling his part-time off-spin after being suspended for a suspect action, reported following the One-Day Cup win over Sussex.