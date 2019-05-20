County Championship: Hemphrey leads patient Glam effort at Derby

By Nick Webb

BBC Sport Wales

Luis Reece
Luis Reece previously played for Lancashire
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Pattonair County Ground (day two)
Derbyshire 378: Reece 111, A Hughes 82, Dal 64; Carey 4-61. Hogan 3-55
Glamorgan 214-4: Hemphrey 75, Root 53
Glamorgan (3 pts) trail Derbyshire (4 pts) by 164 runs
Charlie Hemphrey led the way with a patient 75 as Glamorgan ground their way to 214-4 in reply to Derbyshire's 378 all out.

The visitors' batsmen were tied down for long periods before Billy Root hit a sprightly half-century in the evening sun.

Tony Palladino took 1-23 off 17 overs as the pick of the bowlers.

Earlier Anuj Dal's career-best 64 boosted Derbyshire after a three-wicket burst from Lukas Carey (4-61).

Dal added 50 for the last wicket with Ravi Rampaul before Michael Hogan (3-55) returned to bowl him with the first ball of a new spell.

The match went on until 19:15 BST because of a slow over-rate in addition to the eight extra overs because of Sunday's weather problems, allowing Glamorgan to get close to avoiding the possibility of a follow-on.

Earlier it was confirmed Root has been suspended from bowling his part-time off-spin after being suspended for a suspect action, reported following the One-Day Cup win over Sussex.

