County Championship: Weatherley shines but Notts fight back v Hampshire

Ajinkya Rahane is the first India player to represent Hampshire

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Newport (day one): Hampshire 288-6: Weatherley 66, Soames 44; Mullaney 2-42, Ball 2-57 Nottinghamshire: Yet to bat Hampshire (2 pts), Nottinghamshire (2 pts) Scorecard

Notts fought back against Hampshire to leave the first Championship match on the Isle of Wight since 1962 finely balanced after day one.

Joe Weatherley (66) and Oliver Soames (44) put on 112 for the first wicket but Jake Ball led the recovery, having Weatherley caught behind by Tom Moores.

Stuart Broad dismissed debutant Ajinkya Rahane (10) as Hants slipped to 205-5.

But Liam Dawson's cagey 25, and Aneurin Donald (35 not out) and Ian Holland (24 not out) guided Hants to 288-6.

The hosts had been cruising along nicely but, after Ball found some extra bounce to dismiss Weatherley, they began to struggle against some impressive bowling.

Weatherley was the first of five batters to fall for 93 runs as much of the good early work was undone.

Rahane, the first Indian to play for Hampshire, fell to a great catch by Chris Nash at gully off the bowling of England paceman Broad.

Ball (2-57) then dismissed his second opener of the day before Notts skipper Steven Mullaney (2-42) weighed in with two quick wickets.

Luke Fletcher was finally rewarded for some fine bowling when he clean bowled Dawson to leave Hampshire on 245-6, but an unbeaten seventh-wicket stand of 43 by Donald and Holland steadied matters.

Hampshire opening batsman Joe Weatherley:

"We're a pretty happy dressing room on the whole. Even into the third session there were a load of plays and misses and on another day we could have really struggled.

"They bowled pretty well but we are happy to have nearly 300 on the board and time to push for 350. Me and Oli tried to take it over by over.

"At the bottom end it felt slow and like nothing was happening but the top end there was bounce, pace and carry, so we tried to get through to lunch.

"I really enjoyed playing here. It felt really intimate. It was nice to have a lap around the pitch to say hello and sign some autographs. I hope we can come back here."

Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores:

"You always want more wickets but what I was most impressed by was the way we went about it. We really stuck to our task. We put a lot of balls in good areas and beat the bat a lot.

"It was a fair reflection to get four wickets in the last session. We realised in the first over of the day that there is more from the far end for the seamers.

"Fletch is bowling as well as anyone at the moment and Mullaney did a fantastic job - he got the ball swinging and held up this end.

"It is a good cricket pitch which is good to bat on but there is still something in it when you bowl well. Both sides got stuck in well to set up a close game."