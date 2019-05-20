County Championship: Will Jacks century puts Surrey on top against Kent

Will Jacks faced 194 balls and hit 20 fours in making 120

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Beckenham (day one): Surrey 420-9: Jacks 120, Borthwick 95, Clarke 87*; Mulder 4-103 Kent: Yet to bat Surrey 5pts, Kent 3pts Scorecard

Will Jacks' maiden first-class century helped Surrey take control on day one against Kent.

Jacks made 120 batting at seven and shared in a sixth-wicket stand of 175 with Scott Borthwick as Surrey recovered from a top-order collapse.

Borthwick fell five short of his hundred but not before he and 20-year-old Jacks had taken their side from 65-5 to 240-6.

South Africa paceman Wiaan Mulder took four wickets on his Kent debut.

Mulder had Jacks caught behind by Ollie Robinson to end a partnership of 74 with veteran Rikki Clarke, who reached stumps unbeaten on 87.

Mulder's first major contribution in a Kent shirt was to run out opener Mark Stoneman for 19 before captain Rory Burns and Dean Elgar were both caught behind off Harry Podmore and Matt Milnes respectively to leave Surrey 45-3.

When England duo Ben Foakes (5) and Sam Curran (4) became Mulder's first two victims for Kent, Surrey looked in trouble but Borthwick combined with Jacks to stage an impressive fightback.