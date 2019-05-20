County Championship: Oliver Hannon-Dalby takes 5-18 at Taunton to lead Bears fight

Oliver Hannon-Dalby was making his second Championship appearance of the season for injury-hit Warwickshire, having been used primarily in one-day cricket in his seven seasons for the Bears

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground (day one): Somerset 209: Davey 36; Hannon-Dalby 5-18, Norwell 2-51, Brookes 2-60 Warwickshire 110-7: C Overton 3-25 Warwickshire (3 pts) trail Somerset (3 pts) by 99 runs Scorecard

Oliver Hannon-Dalby claimed career-best bowling figures of 5-18 as Division One's bottom club Warwickshire battled stoutly against leaders Somerset.

Liam Norwell (2-51) and Henry Brookes (2-60) weighed in with contributions as the hosts were bowled out for 209.

But Brookes' 10 no-balls all helped add up to an Extras column of 47, which bettered Josh Davey's 36 as top scorer.

Craig Overton then took 3-25 as the injury-hit Bears resisted defiantly but they are 99 behind, closing on 110-7.

England spinner Jack Leach struck in the final over to end play for the day with Brookes' wicket, only the second in the match so far for a spinner.

But youngster Liam Banks is still there on 26, having so far lasted more than an hour and a half at the crease.

With the pitch looking green, it was no surprise when Warwickshire elected to bowl at Taunton after an uncontested toss - and the Bears seamers cashed in.

But, after the ridiculous early run-out of Will Rhodes, when opening partner Dom Sibley ran from the non-striker's end to attempt a quick single that was not his call, the confidence-sapped visitors found it even tougher going.

Sibley, fresh from centuries in all his six past first-class matches, made just 26 as Lewis Gregory and Bears old boy Tim Groenewald helped Overton keep up the pressure and extend the day's haul of wickets to 17.

Somerset all-rounder Craig Overton:

"We expected to be put in because the wicket looked green and had some grass on it. Warwickshire bowled okay, but gave us a lot of extras and in the end we felt our score was par or a bit better than that.

"If you put the ball in the right areas there was some help. It did get easier to bat on as the day progressed, but it's the sort of wicket where you can never feel in.

"Josh Davey works hard on his batting and it was good to see that rewarded with a really meaningful innings.

"It would be nice to have Thursday off with a final at Lord's on Saturday, but you can never predict how a game is going to pan out and we have a lot of work to do yet."

Bears seamer Oliver Hannon-Dalby told BBC Coventry & Warwickshire:

"I'm delighted to get a new career-best and particularly as it is my first five-for since 2010.

"The ball was swinging for me all the way through and it was a sporty pitch.

"We were disappointed to concede so many extras, probably gifting Somerset 40 runs, and had a bit of a telling off at lunch, which was deserved.

"Now we have to look at getting close to or past Somerset's total. We have the remaining batsmen to do that and keep us in the game."