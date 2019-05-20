County Championship: Durham and Gloucestershire's bowlers on top

Matt Salisbury reduced Gloucestershire from 59-1 to 67-4 in the space of three and a half overs

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day one): Durham 158: Burnham 43, Raine 42; Payne 4-40 Gloucestershire 120-5: Bracey 35, Howell 27*; Salisbury 3-18 Gloucestershire (3pts) trail Durham (1pt) by 38 runs Scorecard

Three quick Matt Salisbury wickets put Durham back in the game as both sides struggled with the bat on the opening day at the Riverside.

David Payne's four-wicket haul had left Durham fearing a fourth straight defeat as the hosts were dismissed for 158.

Jack Burnham (43) and Ben Raine (42) had dug in to give Durham something at least approaching a total to defend.

Salisbury then struck three times in 21 balls to help leave Gloucestershire's reply in the balance at 102-5.

Durham - who have now passed 250 just once in seven innings this season - endured an awful start to the morning session, losing four wickets for five runs in the space of 43 balls to slip from 12-0 to 17-4.

Payne claimed three of those wickets, including ducks for Durham skipper Cameron Bancroft and Gareth Harte, before returning to end the hosts' innings by bowling stubborn tail-ender Salisbury (23).

Gloucestershire began steadily but slipped from 59-1 to 67-4 due to Salisbury's quickfire treble before James Bracey (35) and Benny Howell (27 not out) saw them past 100 by the close.