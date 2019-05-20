County Championship: Chris Jordan and Ben Brown revive Sussex at Northants
-
- From the section Counties
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, County Ground, Northampton (day one):
|Sussex 370-6: Jordan 158*, Brown 153*; Sanderson 3-71
|Northamptonshire: Yet to bat
|Northamptonshire 2 pts, Sussex 4 pts
|Scorecard
Chris Jordan and Ben Brown put together an unbroken seventh-wicket stand of 302 runs as Sussex turned things around in style against Northants on day one.
Sussex were 68-6 but they each passed 150 to go within 43 of the all-time English record seventh-wicket stand.
England all-rounder Jordan closed on a career-best 158, with Brown on 153 as Sussex reached 370-6 at Wantage Road.
Ben Sanderson took 3-9 in a dominant first session for Northants, dismissing both openers Phil Salt and Ben Haines.
No one in the Sussex top five scored more than 20 runs on a morning which saw bowlers well on top across the County Championship.
Jordan reached his ton minutes before wicket-keeper Brown as they broke Sussex's previous seventh-wicket record partnership of 108 against Northants, set in 1921 by Maurice Tate and Herbert Wilson.