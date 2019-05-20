Billy Root: Glamorgan all-rounder suspended from bowling

Billy Root has featured more with the bat than the ball for Glamorgan this season

Glamorgan's Billy Root has been suspended from bowling in county cricket after his action was reviewed.

The 26-year-old, brother of England captain Joe, was reported to the England and Wales Cricket Board for a suspect action.

An independent assessment found Root's action displayed elbow extension in excess of the permitted 15 degrees.

Root's bowling ban began on 17 May, meaning he cannot bowl in their current Division Two game against Derbyshire.

The ban will remain in place until Root is able to prove he has remedied his action.

Root has bowled 17 overs in County Championship Division Two this season, taking two wickets at an average of 31.50.

He has also bowled 20 overs in the Royal London One-Day Cup, taking three wickets at an average of 38.33.