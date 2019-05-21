County Championship: Sussex on top as Northants lose Wood and Wakely to injury

Northants' Luke Wood got the wicket of Ben Brown before being injured while batting

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, County Ground, Northampton (day two): Sussex 422: Jordan 166, Brown 156; Sanderson 3-78, J Overton 3-79 Northamptonshire 242-6: Vasconcelos 83, Cobb 62; Hamza 2-31 Northamptonshire (3 pts) trail Sussex (7 pts) by 180 runs Scorecard

Sussex strengthened their position on day two as Northants lost both captain Alex Wakely and Luke Wood to injury.

Wakely was replaced by Josh Cobb after an overnight accident, but Northants limited Sussex to 422 after dismissing Chris Jordan (166) and Ben Brown (156).

In reply, Northants lost Ben Curran early but Cobb and Ricardo Vasconcelos added 133 for the second wicket.

But wickets then fell readily and Wood had to retire hurt after a blow to the helmet as the hosts closed on 242-6.

Northants are 180 runs behind, with Sussex able to call on the new ball after nine further overs on Wednesday.

Batsman Wakely went to hospital for concussion tests and will not take any further part in the match, and though Cobb batted well for his 62, he is not able to bowl in the match.

Luke Procter and Jamie Overton, who took the wicket of Sussex centurion Jordan in the morning session, will continue for Northants on day three.