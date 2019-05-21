County Championship: Hampshire on top against Nottinghamshire despite Steven Mullaney ton

Kyle Abbott dismissed three of Nottinghamshire's top five

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Newport (day two): Hampshire 310: Weatherley 66; Fletcher 4-79 & 3-1 Nottinghamshire 239: Mullaney 102; Barker 3-46, Edwards 3-49 Hampshire (6 pts) lead Nottinghamshire (4pts) by 74 runs Scorecard

Nottinghamshire captain Steven Mullaney hit a defiant 102 but Hampshire ended day two on top on the Isle of Wight.

The hosts, who replaced England spinner Liam Dawson with Mason Crane, only added 22 runs to take their overnight score from 288-6 to 310 all out.

Kyle Abbott (3-61) starred as the hosts then ripped through the Notts top order to leave them in deep trouble at 72-5.

But Mullaney's 13 fours and two sixes from 230 balls guided the visitors to 239 and Hampshire were 3-1 at stumps.

All-rounder Mullaney was the last man out, but his stunning rearguard effort frustrated Hampshire who looked certain to end up with much more than their healthy 71-run first-innings lead.

Dawson's withdrawal following his selection for the England's World Cup squad, came after he was the last man out for 25 on day one.

In the morning session Luke Fletcher (4-79) had Fidel Edwards caught at extra cover by Joe Clarke to end the innings as their final four wickets fell in just 35 minutes.

Abbott and Barker (3-46) then set about dismissing the Notts top five between them.

Mullaney's heroics halted the home charge and he was ably supported by Tom Moores (34) and Matthew Carter, whose 14 came off 69 balls.

Notts then made a vital breakthrough in the six overs that remained, Fletcher striking to remove Joe Weatherley lbw for two and leave the hosts 3-1 with a lead of 74 runs.