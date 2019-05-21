County Championship: Douthwaite spell rescues Glamorgan at Derby

Billy Root top scored for Glamorgan in their first innings with 68

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Pattonair County Ground (day three) Derbyshire 378 & 171-9 Madsen 47; Douthwaite 4-33 Glamorgan 346: Hemphrey 75, Root 68; Rampaul 5-94, Reece 3-53 Derbyshire (7 pts) lead Glamorgan (6 pts) by 203 runs Match scorecard

Debutant Dan Douthwaite bowled Glamorgan back into the game as Derbyshire slipped to 171-9, a lead of 203 going into the final day.

Douthwaite was too quick for the middle order with a four-wicket spell, aided by three catches from keeper Tom Cullen.

Glamorgan now face an achievable run chase after a strong comeback.

Earlier West Indies paceman Ravi Rampaul claimed his first Championship five-wicket haul for Derbyshire.

Douthwaite (39) and Cullen (40) also did well the bat, adding useful runs for the seventh wicket before both fell to Rampaul.

Derbyshire had looked dominant early in their second innings with Luis Reece and Wayne Madsen adding 80 in quick time, before David Lloyd had both caught at slip, allowing Douthwaite his chance to put the home side on the back foot.

A match which looked destined for a draw now seems certain to produce a positive result, thanks to eight wickets falling after tea.

Glamorgan all-rounder Dan Douthwaite told BBC Sport Wales:

"It was a good feeling to get my uni work done (this week), but even better to go how I did today. It was nice to get a few with the bat, but you couldn't have told me I was going to take a four-for today after how I started, similar to the first innings.

"I was lucky enough to get another go, I came back stronger and I'm happy with how it went second time round in a longer spell than I'm used to, so I was knackered at the end of it.

"It was a good team effort, no-one was sure going out to field where the game was going but we've taken the game by the scruff of the neck.

"We spoke with Matt (Maynard, coach) at tea and the aim was to take five wickets in that session but things went a bit better than planned, so exciting to hopefully come back and play for a win on my debut."

Derbyshire fast bowler Ravi Rampaul told BBC Radio Derby:

"It only took me a year to get my first five-for for Derbyshire, but I'm happy that I'm contributing to the bowling aspect of the team. I've been working on my fitness, I got here a month earlier than I used to, so I'm stronger and fitter and it's showing in my game.

"There's definitely a lot in the pitch to help the bowlers so we just have to get it in the right areas and once we do that, I'm sure we can come out on the winning end.

"(After a 50 stand with Anuj Dal in the first innings) we'll try our best with the same partnership to see how big we can make it, to get (the target) to 220 or more. Cricket is so uncertain, you have to wait until the last day to see what's really taking place."