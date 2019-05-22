County Championship: Kent left target of 426 to beat Surrey

Sam Curran has scored 15 first-class fifties with a best of 96

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Beckenham (day three): Surrey 439 & 280: S Curran 80, Borthwick 58; Milnes 4-74 Kent 294 & 46-1: Dickson 27*; Morkel 1-15 Kent (5 pts) need another 380 runs to beat Surrey (8 pts) Scorecard

Surrey put themselves in position to beat Kent after leaving them a target of 426 on day three at Beckenham.

The defending champions made 280 in their second innings, England all-rounder Sam Curran top-scoring with 80.

Scott Borthwick (58) also hit a half-century, while England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes chipped in with 44.

Kent opener Zak Crawley poked Morne Morkel to slip a few overs before stumps as Kent closed on 46-1, still requiring another 380 to win.

Sean Dickson, who made 128 in Kent's first innings, saw out the 17 overs left in the day and will resume on 27.

Surrey have drawn their opening two matches of the 2019 season, but will feel hopeful of bowling Kent out in a game which has seen batsmen dismissed in clusters.

The visitors lost eight wickets after tea on day two and Surrey's second innings also finished rapidly as they fell from 261-6 to 280 all out.

By that time they were looking for quick runs, with the lead having stretched beyond 400 thanks to Curran's attacking knock.

The 20-year-old, batting at number six, struck three sixes and seven fours before he was caught on the leg-side boundary off paceman Matt Milnes (4-74).

It left Curran still looking for his maiden first-class century, having passed 50 on 15 occasions, although he looks set to bat higher up the order for his county this season.

Surrey lost regular wickets throughout day three but, having resumed on 11-0 with a lead of 156, they still managed to maintain control heading into the final day and big South African paceman Morkel's late wicket of in-form Crawley only strengthened their chances of victory.