County Championship: Sam Northeast and Ajinkya Rahane punish Notts

Sam Northeast, the leading run-scorer in Division One this season, scored his second century of the Championship campaign

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Newport (day three): Hampshire 310& 367-5 dec: Northeast 133, Rahane 119, Alsop 51*; Mullaney 2-78 Nottinghamshire 239 & 42-2: Nash 20*; Edwards 1-12 Notts (4 pts) need another 397 runs to beat Hampshire (6 pts) Scorecard

Centuries from Sam Northeast and India's Ajinkya Rahane helped Hampshire build a big lead over Nottinghamshire on day three on the Isle of Wight.

Debutant Rahane (119) and Northeast (133) steadied the ship after coming together at 9-2 in the morning and then put on 257 for the third wicket.

The hosts declared on 367-5 after Tom Alsop (51 not out) scored his half-century, setting Notts 439 to win.

The visitors lost both openers before closing on 42-2, still 396 runs behind.

Hampshire, resuming on 8-1 in their second innings, had lost Oliver Soames in the second over of the day but India batsman Rahane and uncapped Englishman Northeast took the game away from Nottinghamshire.

Rahane was bowled by Matthew Carter before tea and Steven Mullaney removed Northeast soon afterwards, but Alsop and Ian Holland (39 not out) extended Hampshire's advantage.

Ben Slater and Ben Duckett both departed cheaply as Nottinghamshire began their mammoth run-chase, before Chris Nash (20 not out) and nightwatchman Carter avoided any further losses.