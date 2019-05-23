Ireland v West Indies: Young Ireland squad ready for West Indies challenge

Laura Delany has captained Ireland in 45 of her 123 international appearances

Ireland captain Laura Delany expects "an attacking and aggressive" approach from West Indies during the upcoming T20 series between the two sides.

West Indies play three games in Dublin before their tour of England in June.

It will be the first meeting between the sides since their World Twenty20 qualifier in 2011.

"We know their reputation and approach to the game - when they get in [they] look to be quite destructive," said Delany.

"They like to play an attacking and aggressive brand of cricket.

"We also know of several of their players from their involvement in the Big Bash in Australia."

The Ireland squad is in the process of rebuilding following the retirement of key players such as Isobel and Cecelia Joyce, Clare Shillington and Ciara Metcalfe after the World Twenty20 last year, and Delany views the matches this month as an important step in the development of the new-look team.

"The Irish squad is very excited about the upcoming series, we know it will be a tough challenge, but it's one we're really looking forward to," the 26-year-old all-rounder added.

"Having the opportunity to play against some of the best teams in the world on home soil in front of our family and friends is always an exciting prospect for us.

"Most of our squad have had a pretty busy winter - seven players were based out in different parts of Australia focusing on developing different aspects of their game, while those that were based in Ireland were training hard out in North County [Dublin].

"We have a busy summer of cricket ahead of us at home, then have a quadrangular series to play away, before the T20 World Cup Qualifier which takes place at the end of August in Scotland."

Ireland v West Indies - T20 International series YMCA Cricket Club, Dublin Sunday, 26 May, 14:00 BST Pembroke Cricket Club, Dublin Tuesday, 28 May, 16:00 BST Pembroke Cricket Club, Dublin Wednesday, 29 May, 16:00 BST

Delany and team-mates Kim Garth and Mary Waldron all featured in the 2011 match in Bangladesh when West Indies beat Ireland by 213 runs on their way to winning the qualifier tournament.

The trio were also among the first six female players to receive professional contracts from Cricket Ireland this year.

Delany added: "I was delighted to have been included in the small pool of players selected for a contract as Cricket Ireland take a big step forward in the women's game.

"Personally, there are certain aspects of my game that I've have been trying to develop, so hopefully this will allow me to spend more time working and focusing on my game whilst not having to commit to a full-time job.

"From a captaincy point of view, this means I will have more contact time with players which should have a positive impact on our development as a group."

Ireland Women will also host Zimbabwe in a six-match ODI and T20 series from 3-14 July.