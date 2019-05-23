County Championship: Hampshire go second with victory over Notts at Newport

Fidel Edwards (left), Kyle Abbott and Keith Barker (right) shared 18 of the 20 Hampshire wickets between them in beating Notts

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Newport (day four): Hampshire 310 & 367-5 dec: Northeast 133, Rahane 119 Nottinghamshire 239 & 194: Nash 60; Edwards 3-37, Barker 3-42, Abbott 3-46 Hampshire (22 pts) beat Nottinghamshire (4 pts) by 244 runs Scorecard

Hampshire completed their third win in four County Championship games as they took the final eight Nottinghamshire wickets for a 244-run victory.

The One-Day Cup holders now head into Saturday's final against Somerset two points behind the Division One leaders.

Notts were undone by three more wickets each for Hampshire pacemen Fidel Edwards, Kyle Abbott and Keith Barker.

Chris Nash hit 60 but Notts were bowled out for 194 to round off a victorious return to the Isle of Wight.

In Hampshire's first first-class fixture on the island in 57 years, it always looked a tall order for Notts when they resumed on 42-2, having lost both openers in a tricky 15 overs the previous evening.

Although their 439-run victory target was beyond them, there were hopes that they might save the game when only three wickets fell in the morning session - and Nash was still there at lunch.

But he was the first of two post-lunch scalps in quick succession for Abbott - and although the Notts tail held up Hampshire for another hour, victory was never much in doubt.

Hampshire now move within two points of Somerset, who have had an extra day's rest ahead of Saturday's final at Lord's after beating Warwickshire inside three days at Taunton.

Seventh-placed Nottinghamshire's run of winless first-class matches is now extended to 12 games, since beating Essex by 301 runs last June.

Notts now have an 11-day break before meeting bottom side Warwickshire at Edgbaston on 3 June, but Hampshire are back in Championship action again on Monday, less than 48 hours after Lord's, when they travel north to meet Yorkshire at Headingley.

Hampshire stand-in skipper Sam Northeast told BBC Solent:

"We got the momentum. The ball stayed low at times and the bowlers kept hitting that spot over and over and that was the key. There is a lot of confidence in that bowling group and we are on a bit of a roll.

"Day one was crucial as there was a bit there for the bowling for Notts and the opening stand was one of the key moments of the game - Soames and Weatherley set the game up.

"It would be nice to keep up my 100 per cent captaincy win rate for ever. It is a really good start to the season and we'll hope to continue it on Saturday.

"The guys turned up not knowing what to expect from an out ground but everyone thought it was a really good experience. Sometimes you can get really bad out grounds but for certain there will be more cricket played here in the future."

Notts head coach Peter Moores told BBC Radio Nottingham:

"Not the trip we would have wanted. There is no hiding place from it and we have been well beaten. Our approach to it was to get stuck in and we did get stuck in but we were beaten by a better side.

"Batting has been a real issue for us all year and the reality of it is that we are a new team. We have young players in there who are finding themselves and they need to do it fast.

"We haven't batted well since the first game and that makes it hard to be competitive. We need to keep it simple. When you get your chance, you need to take it. Steven Mullaney showed us that.

"There is a lot of cricket in the next couple of weeks so there is plenty of time to put it right. We need to learn lessons from it, we can't just move on. There are areas to address and talk about and get adjusted fast. It isn't the first time the batting unit hasn't fired but bowling wise there are a couple of bowlers who need to step up."