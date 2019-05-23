County Championship: Northants draw with Sussex with final-day batting effort

Adam Rossington top-scored with 69 not out for Northants as they saved a draw against Sussex

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, County Ground, Northampton (day four): Sussex 422 & 339-4 dec: Salt 122, Van Zyl 81* Northamptonshire 368 & 288-6: Rossington 69*, Cobb 68; Mir Hamza 4-51 Northamptonshire (11 pts) drew with Sussex (13 pts) Scorecard

Northants batted for almost 90 overs on day four to earn a draw with Sussex.

After Sussex had declared on 339-4, a second-wicket stand of 99 between Ben Curran and Josh Cobb gave Northants a possibility of chasing down 394 to win.

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mir Hamza (4-51) led a Sussex attack that reduced the hosts to 162-5 and 218-6.

However, Adam Rossington (69 not out) and Ben Hutton (25 not out) remained unbeaten for more than two hours in a partnership of 70 to confirm a draw.

Sussex would have gone third in Division Two had they won, while Northants have drawn three of their four matches and are still awaiting their first Championship win of the season.