IP50: Leinster Lightning beat North West Warriors to extend lead

Andrew Balbirnie was one of the heroes for Leinster Lightning at Bready

A 182-run second-wicket partnership earned Leinster Lightning a 78-run win over North West Warriors in their Inter-Provincial Cup match.

Jack Tector and Andrew Balbirnie helped Lightning to finish on 271-5 at Bready.

David Rankin scored a half century for Warriors but the home side were bowled out with two overs remaining.

Lightning hold a six-point lead over Northern Knights in the table but Warriors remain bottom of the standings without a win from their three games.

Lightning, whose first game in the competition against Warriors was washed out in La Manga last month, lost Stephen Doheny for seven with just 38 runs on the board before Tector and Balbirnie came to the rescue.

In the third highest second-wicket partnership in the competition, Tector scored a six and 13 boundaries in his 110 while Balbirnie finished with two sixes and nine fours.

Warriors, who last defeated Leinster in a 50 over game nearly 16 seasons ago, were without regulars William Porterfield, Stuart Thompson Boyd Rankin and Andy Britton and the hosts lost half their batsmen for a disappointing 82 runs.

They were behind the required run rate but Andrew Austin and Graham Hume brought some sparkle with a 54-run stand for the eighth wicket before the innings closed with the last delivery of the 48th over with Lightning captain George Dockrell finishing with 4-41.

The Warriors will have another chance to register their first win over the season when they take on Northern Knights on 27 May at Stormont.