England in South Africa 2019-20

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis and England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow

December

17-18 v SA Invitation XI, Benoni

20-22 v South Africa A, Benoni

26-30 1st Test, Centurion

January

3-7 2nd Test, Cape Town

16-20 3rd Test, Port Elizabeth

24-28 4th Test, Johannesburg

31 v SA Invitation XI, Paarl

February

1 v SA Invitation XI, Paarl

4 1st ODI, Cape Town (d/n)

7 2nd ODI, Durban (d/n)

9 3rd ODI, Johannesburg

12 1st Twenty20 international, East London (d/n)

14 2nd Twenty20 international, Durban (d/n)

16 3rd Twenty20 international, Centurion

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made

