England in South Africa 2019-20
December
17-18 v SA Invitation XI, Benoni
20-22 v South Africa A, Benoni
26-30 1st Test, Centurion
January
3-7 2nd Test, Cape Town
16-20 3rd Test, Port Elizabeth
24-28 4th Test, Johannesburg
31 v SA Invitation XI, Paarl
February
1 v SA Invitation XI, Paarl
4 1st ODI, Cape Town (d/n)
7 2nd ODI, Durban (d/n)
9 3rd ODI, Johannesburg
12 1st Twenty20 international, East London (d/n)
14 2nd Twenty20 international, Durban (d/n)
16 3rd Twenty20 international, Centurion
NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made