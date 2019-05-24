Michael Burgess: Warwickshire sign Sussex wicketkeeper-batsman on two-year deal

Michael Burgess made his Sussex debut in 2017

Wicketkeeper-batsman Michael Burgess has joined Warwickshire from Sussex on a two-year contract.

Burgess, 24, will initially join on loan until the end of the season with Sussex having the option to recall him for County Championship matches.

"It's a huge opportunity for me to become a Bear," he said.

Burgess made his Sussex debut in 2017 and has scored two centuries and seven 50s in 28 first-class matches, and has also played 16 T20 and 18 List A games.

"In addition to being an excellent, young gloveman, Michael is a hard-hitting batsman who has experienced domestic cricket on the biggest stage, having played for Sussex in last year's T20 Blast Finals," said Warwickshire sport director Paul Farbrace.

"Whilst we still have one of the best wicketkeepers in the country in Tim Ambrose, we believe Michael can make an immediate impact in the white ball game.

"Aged only 24, we have every confidence he can enjoy a long and very successful career as a Bear."

Burgess would not be permitted to play should Sussex Sharks meet Birmingham Bears in the knock-out stages of this year's T20 Blast.