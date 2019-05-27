County Championship: Fidel Edwards stars for Hampshire against Yorkshire

Fidel Edwards (left) took his tally to 26 wickets in Division One this season

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emerald Headingley (day one): Yorkshire 181: Kohler-Cadmore 45, Willey 34; Edwards 5-49, Fuller 3-51 Hampshire 14-1: Coad 1-4 Hampshire (3 pts) trail Yorkshire (0 pts) by 167 runs Scorecard

Fidel Edwards took 5-49 as Hampshire bowled out Yorkshire on a rain-hit day one at Headingley.

The hosts won the toss and decided to bat, but slipped to 65-3 before Tom Kohler-Cadmore (45) steadied the ship.

After resistance from David Willey (34), Edwards tore through the tail as Yorkshire lost their final five wickets for 11 runs to reach 181 all out.

Ben Coad removed Oliver Soames in the final over of the day as Hampshire closed on 14-1, 167 runs behind.

Hampshire gave a positive response on their return to four-day cricket after losing to Somerset in the One-Day Cup final on Saturday.

Rain in the morning had led to a delayed start and a truncated session before lunch.

Keith Barker removed England pair Adam Lyth and Gary Ballance before two more rain delays either side of tea reduced time in the middle.

Kohler-Cadmore and Jack Leaning put on 51 for the fourth wicket and that proved to be the highest partnership of the innings, but both were removed by James Fuller - who took 3-51 on his Championship debut for Hampshire - to leave Yorkshire 131-5.

Former West Indies pace bowler Edwards then sent Willey and Steven Patterson back to the pavilion in the same over as he took four wickets in the space of 12 balls in a devastating four-over spell, before Fuller finished off the Tykes.

Hampshire's openers looked like they would survive unscathed until the close before Coad trapped Soames lbw with what proved to be the last ball of the day.

Yorkshire batsman Jack Leaning:

"It didn't go as well as we'd have liked. Getting bowled out for under 200 is never ideal when you win the toss. We'd have liked another 100 more at least.

"But getting a wicket was a big boost, and hopefully we can make some decent inroads with the new ball. You always feel in the game at Headingley because there's always something in the pitch.

"It's a frustrating day for the batters because the hardest thing at Headingley is getting in and getting going, which we did. But credit to them, there were some good balls in there."

Hampshire's James Fuller told BBC Radio Solent:

"You can't ignore the Lord's final. It was an emotional day physically. We put so much effort into it and came away with a loss. It was tough to get up for the start.

"It took an hour to maybe get the boys going. We started badly. We were off the boil. Then we got into our rhythm and Fidel blew some toes off.

"It's great to have a bowler like Fidel in the side because he does just blow away the tail. When we got it together and started to bowl in decent areas, we applied some pretty good pressure."