County Championship: Salt steers Sussex into lead v Glam

Phil Salt was added to England's Twenty20 squad as cover for the injured Dawid Malan

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day one): Glamorgan 186: Selman 76*; Jordan 3-31, Warner 3-35 Sussex 208-5: Salt 103 Sussex (4 pts) lead Glamorgan (1 pt) by 22 runs Scorecard

Sussex ended day one in control at Hove as they reached 208-5 in reply to Glamorgan's below-par 186 all out.

Welsh opener Phil Salt (103) led the rapid Sussex response in style.

Earlier the home seamers dominated as Mir Hamza (2-49) got plenty of movement, while England paceman Chris Jordan (3-31) caused problems with extra lift.

Nick Selman batted through for a patient 76 not out, but Graham Wagg's 44 was the only real support.

Salt then scored freely to dominate the visitors' attack, undaunted by spinner Marnus Labuschagne hitting the stumps with his first two balls at the other end.

Ben Brown (29 not out) helped Sussex to race into the lead with six wickets in hand, and Salt reached three figures of 102 balls with 12 fours and three sixes before falling to Dan Douthwaite in the final over.

Glamorgan captain David Lloyd's decision to bat first looked correct at the time, but Hamza and David Wiese (2-42) tore through the top order, Jordan backed them up well and debutant Jared Warner (3-35) returned to run through the tail.

Sussex opener Phil Salt told BBC Sussex Sport:

"I'm really enjoying my cricket at the minute, getting those runs (two centuries in two matches) especially when the team needs them. We did a bit of scrapping when we lost a few wickets and we're getting to a position now where we can drive the game forward.

"I was gutted to get out at the end but Browny's looking good at the other end and there's been a lot of runs from the middle to lower order, so I'm looking forward to watching them do some work.

"At the moment I'm in nice touch mentally, hitting it really well in the nets and doing some good work with (batting coach) Michael Yardy to keep my game progressing.

"You get a taste (after a brief call-up to the England squad), you look around and see how those guys operate and it's massive to be in that dressing-room, see how they live their lives. They're never staying still, there's always something to get better at and that's something I've put massive emphasis on with Yards".

Glamorgan opener Nick Selman told BBC Sport Wales:

"It was tricky early doors, the wicket had a bit in it but credit to them, they bowled pretty well putting the ball in good areas and swinging it around, they took two poles too many in the first session and we were left chasing though that partnership with Waggy was good.

"Personally I can't do too much about it (running out of partners), the boys tried their best but Jordan had a great spell after lunch and Wiese bowled well up top.

"I would have liked to have batted longer, but hopefully I get a few in the second dig.

"Salt batted freely and hit boundaries but it was good to get him out in the last over. It wasn't a great day, but there's still a lot of cricket to be played."