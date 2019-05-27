County Championship: Worcestershire and Middlesex batsmen struggle on day one

Captain Dawid Malan top-scored for Middlesex with 45

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Blackfinch New Road (day one): Middlesex 221: Malan 45; Tongue 3-49, Morris 3-53 Worcestershire 64-3: Ferguson 37; Helm 2-14 Worcestershire (3 pts) trail Middlesex (2 pts) by 157 runs Scorecard

The opening day of Worcestershire's Division Two match against Middlesex at New Road ended just about even as the batsmen struggled.

Middlesex lost opener Max Holden for nought and wickets continued to fall regularly as they were all out for 221.

England's Dawid Malan (45) was one of a number of batsmen who got starts on a showery day but could not go on.

The Pears closed on 64-3 with Callum Ferguson out for 37 to Toby Roland-Jones a couple of overs from stumps.

The Australian's dismissal, plumb lbw, was a huge boost for Middlesex who still hold a 157-run lead heading into day two.

Earlier, Worcestershire paceman Charlie Morris, the leading wicket-taker in the division, continued to impress in claiming 3-53 to take his season's total to 23 - four ahead of Durham's Chris Rushworth.

The right-armer took the key wicket of Malan, lbw, when Middlesex were well set on 151-4 to give his side a foothold in the match.