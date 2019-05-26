South Africa v West Indies, Pakistan v Bangladesh: World Cup warm-ups abandoned because of rain

Hashim Amla hit 51 to help South Africa reach 95-0 before rain forced play to be abandoned

World Cup warm-up, Bristol South Africa 95-0 (12.4 overs): Amla 51*, De Kock 37* West Indies: Did not bat Match abandoned Scorecard Other World Cup warm-up, Cardiff: Pakistan v Bangladesh. Match abandoned

Sunday's World Cup warm-up match between South Africa and West Indies in Bristol was abandoned because of rain, with only 12.4 overs of play possible.

South Africa reached 55-0 before play was first halted at 11.07 BST.

They were twice able to return, adding 40 more runs, but further rain led to the match being called off at 16:10.

In the other warm-up game, Pakistan against Bangladesh in Cardiff was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of heavy rain.

South Africa face hosts England at The Oval in the World Cup opener on Thursday, while West Indies begin their tournament against Pakistan at Trent Bridge the following day.

Bangladesh's first match is against South Africa at The Oval on 2 June.