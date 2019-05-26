Ireland v West Indies: Tourists win opening match by 64 runs

West Indies have taken the lead in their three-match T20 series in Ireland

Women's T20 International, Dublin West Indies 139-4 (20 overs): Taylor 75, Campbelle 20 Ireland 75 (18.4 overs): Garth 46; Fletcher 4-14 West Indies won by 64 runs Scorecard

West Indies beat Ireland by 64 runs in the opening game of their three-match T20 series in Dublin.

Visiting captain Stafanie Taylor's 75-run total helped her side to a deserved victory as the hosts were bowled out in the 19th over.

The match was overshadowed by an ankle injury to Ireland captain Laura Delany, who was unable to bat in the home side's run chase.

The two teams meet again on 28 May before a final match the following day.

The tourists won the toss but were struggling on 1-6 when they lost opener Hayley Matthews in the fourth over, which brought Taylor to the crease.

The West Indies skipper, who hit 11 fours and a six from 53 deliveries, was supported by Britney Cooper (17) and Shemaine Campbelle (20) before she was bowled by Celeste Raack in the closing stages.

Ireland's chances of claiming a surprise win were upset by the loss of Delany, who was taken to hospital for precautionary scans after she was struck by full-blooded drive while bowling in the 18th over.

The run chase was further hampered by the departure of opener Gaby Lewis in the first over and Kim Garth was the only Irish player to offer up any resistance against the leg-spin of Afy Fletcher (4-14).

Garth finished with a T20 best of 46 but none of her team-mates could get into double figures as they were bowled out for 75.

"It was a bit of a disappointing day. We started really well with the ball, which was a big positive for us, but then we fell away a bit," said Garth.

"We've trained a lot and practised on hitting an area, and keeping it simple - T20 is such a dynamic game and for us it about keeping it simple, but we failed to do that at times today and that is where the game got away from us."

