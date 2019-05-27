Kim Garth to captain Ireland for remainder of West Indies series

Garth top scored for Ireland with 46 runs

Kim Garth will captain Ireland's women in their remaining T20 internationals against the West Indies in the absence of the injured Laura Delaney.

Delaney was struck on the ankle by a low drive from Windies batswoman Shermaine Campbelle during the first game of the series on Sunday.

All-rounder Garth, 23, already has over 100 international caps having made her debut in 2010.

The sides will meet again in Dublin on Tuesday.

The visitors took a 1-0 lead in the series as Stefanie Taylor's 75 off 53 balls set up a comfortable 64 run win.

In reply, Garth picked up over half of Ireland's runs with 46 but could not stop Ireland sliding to defeat.

"The West Indies showed why they are rated one of the world's best sides, but we know that our squad contains a lot of promise," Garth said.

"It's a matter of getting back out there and showing the world what we know we can do."