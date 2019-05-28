Cricket World Cup: India & West Indies win warm-up games

MS Dhoni hit 113 from just 78 deliveries, including eight fours and seven sixes

World Cup warm-up, Cardiff India 359-7 (50 overs): Dhoni 113, Rahul 108 Bangladesh 264 (49.3 overs): Mushfiqur 90, Das 73 India won by 95 runs Scorecard

World Cup warm-up, Bristol West Indies 421 (49.2 overs): Hope 101, Boult 4-50 New Zealand 330 (47.2 overs): Blundell 106, Williamson 85 West Indies won by 91 runs Scorecard

Centuries from MS Dhoni and KL Rahul helped India beat Bangladesh by 95 runs in their final World Cup warm-up match.

Dhoni hit 113 and Rahul 108 as India made 359-7 in Cardiff, before Kuldeep Yadav took 3-47 and Yuzvendra Chahal 3-55 to help bowl Bangladesh out for 264.

West Indies posted 421 in a 91-run win over New Zealand in Bristol.

Shai Hope scored 101 off 86 balls for West Indies, while Tom Blundell's 106 and Kane Williamson's 85 were in vain for New Zealand.

The games were not classed as one-day internationals because both sides were allowed to field more than 11 players.

Hosts England open the World Cup against South Africa at The Oval on Thursday.

West Indies begin their World Cup campaign against Pakistan at Trent Bridge on Friday, while New Zealand face Sri Lanka in Cardiff on Saturday.

Bangladesh play South Africa at The Oval on Sunday, and India face the Proteas on 5 June.

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 Dates: 30 May - 14 July, 2019 Live coverage: Ball-by-ball commentary on Test Match Special, plus text commentary, clips and highlights on the BBC Sport website