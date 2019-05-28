County Championship: Hampshire claim handy first-innings lead over Yorkshire

Northeast has scored at least a 50 in each of Hampshire's five County Championship matches this season

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emerald Headingley (day two): Yorkshire 181 & 5-0: Hampshire 235: Fuller 54*, Northeast 50; Coad 4-41 Yorkshire (3 pts) trail Hampshire (4 pts) by 49 runs Scorecard

Hampshire earned a first-innings lead of 54 against Yorkshire on a rain-affected day at Headingley.

Sam Northeast (50) and James Fuller (54 not out) helped the visitors to 235 all out in reply to Yorkshire's 181.

Ben Coad claimed 4-41 and David Willey, bowling for the first time since being omitted from England's World Cup squad, took 2-52 for the White Rose.

Yorkshire openers Adam Lyth and Harry Brook survived three testing overs as Yorkshire closed on 5-0.

After starting the day on 14-1, Hampshire lost Joe Weatherley to the bowling of Duanne Olivier inside the first half-hour, before Northeast and India international Ajinkya Rahane steadied the ship.

The pair were approaching their 50-partnership when Rahane (31) recklessly charged down the wicket against spinner Dom Bess and was stumped on the stroke of lunch.

In the afternoon session, Willey dismissed Riley Rossouw and Olivier took the wicket of Tom Alsop as Yorkshire continued to make inroads in bowler-friendly conditions.

Northeast held firm to reach his half-century but was then trapped lbw by Ben Coad, before Yorkshire captain Steve Patterson, who finished the day with 1-31 off 18 overs, captured the wicket of Ian Holland, leaving Hampshire a run behind with three wickets remaining.

Hampshire debutant Fuller, who took three wickets in Yorkshire's first innings, then swung the game in the visitors' favour with the bat.

The all-rounder hit seven boundaries- including a huge six over long-on to bring up his half-century- to help his side into a healthy position before rain stopped play just before tea.

After the restart at 18:10 BST, Coad took the wickets of Mason Crane and Fidel Edwards to wrap up Hampshire's innings, before Yorkshire's openers saw off a tricky spell unscathed.