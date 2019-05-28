County Championship: Dawid Malan century puts Middlesex in control at New Road

Dawid Malan scored his 23rd first-class century at New Road

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Blackfinch New Road (day two): Middlesex 221 & 195-2: Malan 107*, Gubbins 72*; Leach 2-27 Worcestershire 156: Ferguson 37; Helm 5-36 Middlesex (4 pts) lead Worcestershire (3 pts) by 260 runs Scorecard

Middlesex captain Dawid Malan's superb unbeaten century took the game away from Worcestershire on day two.

The England left-hander scored 107 not out in their second innings as Middlesex reached 195-2, a lead of 260.

Earlier, visiting paceman Tom Helm claimed a career-best 5-36 at New Road to skittle Worcestershire for 156.

Helm added to his two wickets on Monday by removing Tom Fell, Josh Tongue and Ross Whiteley, the Pears stumbling from their overnight score of 64-3.

Malan, whose second hundred of the season came off just 121 balls, has now made 406 runs in six innings this campaign at an average of more than 100.

Nick Gubbins will resume with the 31-year-old on 72, their third-wicket stand worth 175 so far.