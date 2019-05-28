County Championship: Gloucestershire v Lancashire day two abandoned after covers leak

The wet patch at Cheltenham was right on a length at the College End

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, College Ground, Cheltenham (day two): Gloucestershire 205: Hammond 82, Taylor 42; Mahmood 4-48, Livingstone 2-23, Anderson 2-25 Lancashire 47-2: Jennings 26* Lancashire (3 pts) trail Gloucestershire (1 pt) by 158 runs Scorecard

The second day of Gloucestershire's Championship game against Lancashire at Cheltenham College was abandoned after leaking covers failed to protect the wicket from overnight rain.

A fierce storm led to water seeping under the covers to leave a wet area on a length at the College Ground.

After initially delaying the start, umpires Jeff Evans and Paul Pollard made three inspections.

But play was finally called off for the day just before 14:00 BST.

Division Two leaders Lancashire were due to resume their first innings on 47-2, replying to Gloucestershire's 205.