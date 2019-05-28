County Championship: Brown ton puts Sussex on top v Glam

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day two): Glamorgan 186: Selman 76*; Jordan 3-31, Warner 3-35 & 137-1 Labuschagne 77* Sussex 420: Brown 131, Salt 103; Labuschagne 3-61, de Lange 3-89 Glamorgan (3 pts) trail Sussex (8 pts) by 97 runs Scorecard

Sussex are still on top at Hove despite a Glamorgan fight-back to reach 137-1 in their second innings.

The visitors' deficit was cut from 234 to 97 overnight as Marnus Labuschagne (77 not out) led the resistance.

Earlier Sussex captain Ben Brown showed the way on day two with a superb 131, flaying the visitors attack as Sussex reached a commanding 420.

Brown continued his rich vein of form after notching up 216 runs in the previous match against Northants.

Support down the order from David Wiese (30), Chris Jordan (35) and Danny Briggs (24) made sure that Sussex cruised to maximum points before Marchant de Lange claimed the last three wickets, including that of Brown, whose form has been transformed after three ducks to start the campaign.

Mir Hamza again removed Charlie Hemphrey in his first over to put Glamorgan on the back foot, but the positive Labuschagne and the patient Nick Selman (45 not out) battled through the evening session in ever-changing weather conditions.

It was the first session controlled by Glamorgan, who still need a lengthy effort with the bat on day three.

Sussex captain Ben Brown told BBC Sussex:

"I was pleased with my innings, I managed to score quickly and sometimes you get balls in your area, I certainly felt good.

"I've done exactly the same as I did in the first two games, but that's cricket, you've got to hang in there mentally because I knew I was doing the right things and I just got a few good balls in April which can happen so I had to stick to my game.

"This game has ebbed and flowed, I'm a bit disappointed because we could have done a lot better with the ball tonight and they've got back in the game a bit so we'll have to be a lot better.

"They're still a lot of runs behind but we'll have to make them work harder to score, if we do that the chances will come."

Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard told BBC Sport Wales:

"We did well to knock them over for just over 400 in the end, making good use of the second new ball. We need to show that resilience we've shown in the other games and hopefully that last session is the start of it.

"We know they've out-played us for the majority of the match so far but in other games we've come back and put the opposition under pressure. That has to be our aim but there's a lot of hard work to do yet.

"Marnus has played some great cricket shots, he's defended the good balls and put away the bad ones while Nick's been more watchful, so I'm delighted with that stand. If we're two or three wickets down passing their total, I think it'll lead to a really interesting last five sessions."