Ottis Gibson: South Africa coach 'happy to be talked of' as Trevor Bayliss replacement

Ottis Gibson (left) had two spells as England's bowling coach before taking up the head coach role with South Africa

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 Dates: 30 May - 14 July Live coverage: Ball-by-ball commentary on Test Match Special, plus text commentary, clips and highlights on the BBC Sport website

South Africa coach Ottis Gibson says he is happy to be talked about as a replacement for England's Trevor Bayliss.

Australian Bayliss will end his four-year stay with England when his contract expires in September.

Gibson, 50, has had two spells as England bowling coach and will lead the Proteas into the World Cup opener against the hosts on Thursday.

"My contract is up in September," he told BBC Sport.

"I'm happy to be linked with any job, because after that I might not have a job."

Asked whether he would like to work with England again, the former West Indies fast bowler said: "I've been living in England for over 20 years, so that's the answer."

Gibson, who played county cricket for Durham, Glamorgan and Leicestershire, worked under Bayliss in his second spell with England before leaving to take up his current role with South Africa at the end of 2017.

He was on the England staff when they began their rise to the top of the world one-day rankings, a journey that has taken them from a first-round exit at the last World Cup to favourites to lift the trophy this time around.

Bayliss, who was appointed in 2015, will step down after this summer's Ashes.

"I enjoyed both my stints with England," Gibson added. "I know a lot of the guys in the dressing room.

"The way they are playing at the moment, I was very much involved in that for the first two years and they have gone on two years since I left."

In January, Cricket South Africa chief executive Thabang Moroe confirmed that Gibson was hired specifically to win the World Cup.

"As it stands his contracts states he has to win the World Cup‚" said Moroe.

But Gibson said he felt under no special pressure to deliver a first World Cup win for South Africa.

"I don't feel that at all," he said. "At the end of the day, it's just cricket. If we play well enough to win, we could win. If we don't, life goes on."

Gibson confirmed that fast bowler Dale Steyn will miss the game against England because he has not yet recovered from a shoulder injury.

The 35-year-old has struggled with a right shoulder problem since 2016 and cut his Indian Premier League stint short with the injury.

He could also miss the game against Bangladesh on Sunday, but may return for the group game with India on 5 June.