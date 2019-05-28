West Indies beat Ireland by 45 runs in second ODI to clinch series

Captain Kim Garth once again top-scored for Ireland with 51 not out

Second One Day International, Pembroke West Indies 157/6 (20 overs): King 34; Matthews 33; Garth 3-22 Ireland 112/6 (20 overs): Garth 51*; Waldron 25; King 2-15 West Indies won by 45 runs Scorecard (external site)

The West Indies took an unassailable 2-0 series lead over Ireland with a 45 run win in their second ODI at Pembroke.

Captain Kim Garth once again starred for the hosts, taking 3-22 before contributing 51 not out with the bat.

However as in the first match, Ireland were unable to trouble the target set by a highly-fancied Windies side.

The final match of the series will take place in Dublin on Wednesday.

Despite the defeat, Tuesday's result was a marked improvement from Ireland after they suffered a thumping defeat in the first ODI in which they were bowled out for 75.

Garth was given the captaincy after Laursa Delaney was ruled out of the series having sustained an ankle injury on Sunday.

Having scored over half of Ireland's runs in the first game, Garth this time led the way with her bowling, taking three wickets including that of dangerwoman Stacy-Ann king (34).

Chasing 158, Ireland never looked likely to trouble the West Indies' total, with their run-rate shooting up in the middle of their innings after making just eight runs as the expense of four wickets in a four over period.

A four off the penultimate ball allowed Garth to bring up a deserved half century, but by then the contest was long over.

After Wednesday's match the Windies will move on to face England in a three-game ODI series.