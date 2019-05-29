County Championship: Rain holds up Warwickshire's hopes of first win against Surrey

Veteran former England spinner Gareth Batty's four scalps in the match leave him just five short of 300 first-class wickets in his two spells with Surrey

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day three): Warwickshire 293 & 76-2: Rhodes 34*; Batty 2-26 Surrey 188: Foakes 57*, Burns 40, Borthwick 40; Patel 4-53 Warwickshire (5 pts) lead Surrey (3 pts) by 181 runs Scorecard

Warwickshire's hopes of earning a first County Championship win of the season were hit by bad weather at Edgbaston.

Only 90 minutes play was possible against county champions Surrey during which the Bears added a further 50 runs in 22 overs for the loss of two wickets before rain arrived.

Surrey spinners Gareth Batty got both wickets as the Bears, 26-0 overnight, moved on to 76-2, a lead of 181.

Will Rhodes was still there on 34 when play was called off at 17:00 BST.

In the brief hour and a half session of play that was possible before an early lunch, Batty trapped former Surrey opener Dominic Sibley lbw with his first ball of the day - an identical repeat of Sibley's first-innings dismissal.

Batty then won another lbw verdict - his fourth of the match - to dismiss youngster Rob Yates.

With the pitch still offering some turn, Warwickshire skipper Jeetan Patel has the option of a final day declaration to set up a potential run chase.

But the hosts, who have lost all three Championship Division One game so far, will still be wary of the title holders.

Surrey are yet to win in three attempts this summer, but they still have eight international players - including their top five batsmen.

Mousley signs first pro contract

Meanwhile, highly-rated Warwickshire teenager Dan Mousley has been awarded his first professional contract by the Bears.

The 17-year-old batsman, who made his England Under-19 debut in February, has already performed 12th-man duties for the Bears and has been earmarked for a full first team appearance before the end of the summer.

"The cricket management team have been keeping close tabs on Dan's development for some time, "said Bears sport director Paul Farbrace. "We've been very encouraged with his performances for the Second XI, in the county age group teams and in club cricket.

Mousley is the second member of the Warwickshire Academy to join the club's professional ranks this year following 19-year-old Yates, while fellow academy products Henry Brookes, Liam Banks and George Panayi have all made the first-team breakthrough in the last two years.