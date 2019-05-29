County Championship: Alastair Cook out for 90 as rain curtails play

Alastair Cook scored 12,472 Test runs for England before retiring in September

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cloudfm County Ground (day three): Essex 313: Cook 125 & 181-6: Cook 90 Kent 182: Bell-Drummond 28; Siddle 3-29, Harmer 3-72 Essex (6 pts) lead Kent (3 pts) by 312 runs Scorecard

Essex opener Alastair Cook missed out on scoring two centuries in the same match for the first time when he fell for 90 on day three against Kent.

England's record Test run-scorer made 125 in Essex's first innings and looked set for his 66th first-class century before he edged Wiaan Mulder to slip.

Essex had reached 181-6 in their second innings when rain prevented any more play after tea at Chelmsford.

The hosts will start the final day, which should be dry, leading by 312.

Although Cook has scored 65 first-class hundreds in 294 matches, including 33 for England, the left-hander has never made two in the same game.

Jaik Mickleburgh was the last batsman to do it for the county against Cambridge MCC University in 2016.

Nick Browne, who is opening with Cook, scored 132 not out and an unbeaten 100 against Derbyshire in 2014, while club legend Graham Gooch did it five times.

Cook was the only batsman to push on after Essex began their second innings at the start of play.

Browne, Tom Westley, Dan Lawrence and captain Ryan ten Doeschate all went after getting starts in bowler-friendly conditions.

Seamer Harry Podmore (2-48) was the pick of the Kent bowlers, removing Lawrence and Ravi Bopara in consecutive balls, the second a superb one-handed catch at slip by Zak Crawley.