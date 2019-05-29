County Championship: Yorkshire frustrated by rain after seizing control over Hants

Gary Ballance is seeking his fourth hundred in four County Championship matches so far this season

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emerald Headingley (day three): Yorkshire 181 & 207-3: Ballance 83*, Kohler-Cadmore 69; Barker 2-35 Hampshire 235: Fuller 54*; Coad 4-41 Yorkshire (3 pts) lead Hampshire (4 pts) by 153 runs Scorecard

Yorkshire took control against Hampshire before rain ended play shortly before tea at Headingley.

Yorkshire started day three 49 runs behind the visitors and slipped to 20-2 in the first half-hour, before recovering through Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Gary Ballance (83 not out).

The hosts lost Kohler-Cadmore for 69 but closed on 207-3, 153 runs ahead.

However, with so many overs lost on Wednesday, the match may be heading for a draw.

The day began disastrously for Yorkshire as Keith Barker had both openers, Harry Brook and Adam Lyth, caught at slip by Joe Weatherley.

The White Rose county were still 34 runs behind at that point, but a patient stand of 141 between Kohler-Cadmore and Ballance moved them into a healthy lead.

The partnership was eventually broken when Kohler-Cadmore was trapped lbw by Ian Holland, but Ballance, seeking his fourth century of the season, calmly built another useful stand of 46 with Jack Leaning (17 not out) to keep Yorkshire in control.

The hosts will look to accelerate in Thursday's morning session to give themselves a chance of forcing victory, but whatever the result, Hampshire are set to go top of Division One after accruing maximum bowling points.