County Championship: Labuschagne leads Glam fightback v Sussex

Marnus Labuschagne has hit three tons in four Championship games for Glamorgan

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day three): Glamorgan 186: Selman 76*; Jordan 3-31, Warner 3-35 & 218-1: Labuschagne 131*, Selman 64* Sussex 420: Brown 131, Salt 103; Labuschagne 3-61, de Lange 3-89 Glamorgan (3 pts) trail Sussex (8 pts) by 16 runs Scorecard

Glamorgan continued their fightback against Sussex as they reached 218-1, 16 runs short of clearing their first-innings deficit.

Marnus Labuschagne (131*) and Nick Selman (64*) added 81 more runs off 21 overs on day three before rain arrived.

The pair also shared a double-century partnership in similar circumstances against Gloucestershire, two weeks previously.

Sussex seemed set for victory at halfway, before the visitors' comeback.

Australia Test batsman Labuschagne, who is fighting to keep his place for the Ashes series against England, now has three centuries in four Championship matches for Glamorgan.

Glamorgan director of cricket Mark Wallace told BBC Sport Wales:

"It's the second time in three games we've fought back in the second innings, Nick Selman and Marnus Labuschagne played fantastically and we got to relative parity.

"We're actually a bit disappointed we lost so much play because we were looking to push on.

"It looks more difficult now (to avoid a draw). Before losing this time we were quite confident to push on and put some pressure on them. It's difficult for us to get a win, so it becomes about us carrying on that fight we've shown in the last two sessions."

Sussex all-rounder Luke Wells said:

"We've got to give it absolutely everything, with the fire-power we have in our attack we back ourselves to chase a reasonable score in quite quick time.

"We've got a lot of really strong white-ball players who can score at a good rate, so we're going to do everything we can to get these wickets and if we have a fast-paced run-chase later in the day, so be it, we'll be going for it."