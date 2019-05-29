West Indies' Hayley Matthews hits 107 to help seal 3-0 series win over Ireland

Hayley Matthews struck nine maximums as she dominated the Irish attack at Pembroke

Third Twenty20 International, Pembroke West Indies 188-1 (20 overs): Matthews 107*; Nation 63*; McMahon 1-36 Ireland 116-3 (20 overs): Waldron 55*, Garth 45; Taylor 2-19 West Indies won by 72 runs Scorecard (external site)

Hayley Matthews hit an unbeaten 107 to help West Indies to a 3-0 series success over Ireland in Dublin.

The opener hit nine sixes and seven fours in becoming the third West Indies woman to make a Twenty20 century.

Matthews shared an unbroken 162-run partnership with Chedan Nation as the tourists made 188-1 and Ireland never threatened that big total.

Waldron carried her bat for 55 and Kim Garth added 45 but the Irish could only muster 111-3 to lose by 72 runs.

It was a familiar story in the series with Ireland again unable to chase down the target set by West Indies.

Matthews starred with a superb exhibition of big hitting and her 107 came off just 62 balls as the Irish toiled in the field.

Mary Waldron top-scored for the hosts with four boundaries coming in her unbeaten 55

Nation was also brisk with two maximums and six fours at Pembroke while Sophie MacMahon took the wicket of opener Britney Cooper (10).

Ireland soon slipped well behind of the required run-rate in response thanks to tight bowling from the West Indies attack.

Stefanie Taylor finished with 2-19 and the Windies will move on to face England in a three-game ODI series.