County Championship: Simon Harmer spins Essex to win over Kent

Simon Harmer's eight-wicket haul in the second innings meant he finished with match figures of 11-170

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cloudfm County Ground (day four): Essex 313 & 206-7: A Cook 125 & 90 Kent 182 & 224: Bell-Drummond 81; Harmer 8-98 Essex (22 pts) beat Kent (3 pts) by 113 runs Scorecard

Essex beat Kent by 113 runs as Simon Harmer spun the hosts to victory on the final day at Chelmsford.

The hosts added 25 runs to their overnight total before declaring on 206-7, setting Kent 338 to win.

Kent rallied after falling to 51-3, with Daniel Bell-Drummond (81) anchoring their innings.

But partnerships with Heino Kuhn (36) and Darren Stevens (32) were broken by Harmer, who finished with 8-98 as the visitors were bowled out for 224.

Essex started day four on 181-6, and Harmer added 20 from 23 balls to help set Kent an imposing target for their run-chase.

Their top order failed to make much impression until Bell-Drummond and Kuhn put on 75 for the fourth wicket, when Kuhn was trapped lbw by Harmer.

Ollie Robinson also fell to a delivery from the former South Africa Test bowler and Wiaan Mulder was out for a duck to Sam Cook as Kent went from 162-4 to 163-6 in the space of five balls.

Stevens' departure, at 210-7, then promoted a tail-end collapse as Kent lost their final four wickets for just 14 runs.

Bell-Drummond was the last man to depart, clean bowled by Harmer as the spinner ended with match figures of 11-170 - taking him to 29 wickets for the season and making him the leading wicket-taker in Division One so far this season.

Essex also have Alastair Cook, who scored 215 runs over the course of the game, to thank as they recorded their second win from four Championship matches in 2019, while Kent fell to their third defeat from five games.