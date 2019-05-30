County Championship: Hampshire draw with Yorkshire despite Gary Ballance century

Gary Ballance played the last of his 23 Tests against Australia at Trent Bridge in July 2017

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emerald Headingley (day four): Yorkshire 181 & 332-5d: Ballance 100, Kohler-Cadmore 69, Tattersall 51; Barker 3-64 Hampshire 235 & 158-5: Weatherley 66, Rossouw 54* Yorkshire (6 pts) drew with Hampshire (7 pts) Scorecard

Hampshire dug in to draw with Yorkshire despite Gary Ballance completing a record-breaking fifth century in five County Championship matches.

Ballance made 100 as Yorkshire declared their second innings on 322-5, leaving themselves 48 overs to bowl Hampshire out but the visitors ended on 158-5.

Joe Weatherley and Rilee Rossouw both made half-centuries as Hampshire stood firm despite slipping to 35-3.

The pair added 102 for the fourth wicket before Weatherley fell for 66.

Ballance added further weight to the inevitable calls for a Test recall for this summer's Ashes by completing his fourth century in four Championship games this season and a fifth in five dating back to last summer.

It left him with 538 runs for the season, second only in Division One to Hampshire's Sam Northeast, who has 575.

Ballance is averaging 89.66 and is the first Yorkshire batsman ever to score hundreds in five successive Championship games.

Wicketkeeper Jonny Tattersall was unbeaten on 51 for Yorkshire, with David Willey 26 not out in his first game since missing out on England's World Cup squad.

Keith Barker ended with 3-64 for Hampshire.

Ben Coad claimed two early wickets and Duanne Olivier took another to leave Hampshire in trouble, but Weatherley and Rossouw (54 not out) calmed their nerves and steered them towards the close.