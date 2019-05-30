County Championship: Tim Murtagh's six wickets help Middlesex beat Worcestershire

Tim Murtagh took 2-25 in the first innings before starring in the second

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Blackfinch New Road (day four): Middlesex 221 & 287-6 dec: Malan 124, Gubbins 91; Leach 2-48 Worcestershire 156 & 225: Whiteley 60, Mitchell 51; Murtagh 6-51 Middlesex (20 pts) beat Worcestershire (3 pts) by 127 runs Scorecard

Tim Murtagh's new-ball burst blew away Worcestershire's top order to set up Middlesex's first County Championship win of the summer.

Murtagh took the first five wickets of Worcestershire's second innings and the hosts were eventually dismissed for 225, chasing 353 to win.

Ross Whiteley offered some resistance for Joe Leach's side with 60.

But Murtagh returned for a second spell and removed Leach to help seal victory for Middlesex.

Middlesex declared on their overnight score of 287-6, giving them the whole of the final day to bowl the home side out after rain washed out much of day three at New Road.

Murtagh reduced Worcestershire to 9-2 before Daryl Mitchell (51) and Callum Ferguson (43) added 83 for the third wicket.

But Murtagh, Tom Helm, Toby Roland Jones and James Harris all struck before Harris claimed the final wicket of Whiteley, who edged to Sam Robson at first slip.

Murtagh ended with 6-51 to leave him with 20 wickets for the season, second in the Division Two wickets chart behind Worcestershire's Charlie Morris, who has 25.