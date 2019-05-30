County Championship: Glamorgan set record stand in Sussex draw

Marnus Labuschagne and Nick Selman have formed a strong partnership at the top of Glamorgan's batting line-up

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day four): Glamorgan 186: Selman 76* & 466: Labuschagne 182, Selman 99, Douthwaite 63; Wells 5-63 Sussex 420: Brown 131, Salt 103 & 47-1 Sussex (13 pts) drew with Glamorgan (8 pts) Scorecard

Marnus Labuschagne and Nick Selman set an all-time Glamorgan second-wicket record stand of 291 as they just held on for a draw against Sussex.

The home side, chasing 233 in 29 overs, ended on 47-1 when the draw was agreed at Hove.

Luke Wells' career-best 5-63 was not quite enough for a Sussex victory bid.

Labuschagne was in glorious form, stroking 31 boundaries in his career-best innings of 182 in Glamorgan's 466, while Selman made a patient 99.

Selman batted through the first innings for 76 and was finally dismissed by the 408th ball he faced in the match.

Their partnership looked to have made Glamorgan safe, only for Mir Hamza and David Wiese to claim vital wickets with the second new ball and Wells to work his way through the rest.

Both sides were frustrated by the loss of 75 overs to rain on day three, after Sussex had looked firm favourites when Labuschagne and Selman came together on day two with the visitors still 234 runs behind.